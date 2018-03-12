Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond reveals her go-to breakfast order at Mercantile

Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, is always cooking up something delicious on her television show. She also shares tips and tricks when it comes to her cooking over on Instagram, and her most recent post has us drooling at our seats.

If you didn’t already know, Drumond has a restaurant in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, called Mercantile. The menu alone has us wanting to take a road trip to Oklahoma immediately. Those biscuits and gravy, the chicken fried steak and that cowboy crème brulée sound absolutely divine.

With so many delicious options on the menu, it would seem almost impossible to decide on what to munch on. But Drummond seemed to make that decision for us by posting a photo of her scrumptious meal.

On a breakfast date with her husband, Ladd, Drummond took to Instagram with a photo of the migas dish. As described on their menu, Migas is a Tex-Mex favorite that will have you “hooked for life!” It comes with three farm-fresh eggs scrambled up with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese and corn tortilla strips. It’s topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and the restaurant’s homemade cream. With a side of “Crispy Bits” potatoes, this breakfast will certainly have you licking the skillet clean.

She also snagged a few bites of her husband’s breakfast, which was the Pancake Breakfast. This menu item includes a short stack of pancakes with flavored butters and infused syrups (Aged Vanilla & Cinnamon, Orange Zest & Clove, and Sea Salt Caramel), with a side of two eggs any style, bacon and sausage.

We also couldn’t help but notice Drummond's homemade cinnamon rolls on the menu, for the low price of $4. Those cinnamon rolls tend to be one of the TV chef's signature holiday dishes, and we would give anything to snag a plate of those ooey-gooey creations.

If you’re unable to make the trip to Pawhuska but you’re craving a delicious Southwestern-style meal, we've got you covered. Start your morning off with one of these Southwest Breakfast Wraps, or for a weekend brunch dig into this Southwestern Hash with Eggs or this Southwestern Breakfast Slow Cooker Casserole.

This article originally appeared on Taste of Home