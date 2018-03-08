‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond releases new dinnerware collection at Walmart

Food Network star, blogger and hotelier Ree Drummond is making it easier than ever for fans to serve up Southern flair at home with her latest collection of dinnerware and kitchen gadgets from Walmart.

Just in time for spring, Country Living Drummond's floral products are already flying off shelves.

“What’s fun about it is that while it’s still colorful and covered in florals like the rest of the Pioneer Woman world, it’s darker and richer in color (the blue is beautiful!) and the florals are a little more casual and playful (and less literal) than previous PW patterns,” the mom of four wrote on her blog.

Drummond further divulged that she’s dropped new patterns for the 2018 spring line with the Celia, Spring Bouquet and Luster schemes, and teased the items in a Facebook video.



A Walmart spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the Pioneer Woman’s latest collection features over 100 items “including cups, bowls, plates, mini casserole dishes, measuring bowls and cups, frying pans, baking tools and more.”

Prices range from $2.94 for four colorful Mason Jar Lids, to $99.00 for a 10-piece cookware set. Most products are available for purchase at Walmart stores and online, while select items will only be available for purchase in-store.

First partnering with the retail superstore in 2015, Popsugar reports that the Pioneer Woman’s various collaborations with the superstore have been best sellers ever since. From vintage bedding to cast-iron cookware, Drummond’s products consistently sell out like hot cakes.

From the silly salt and pepper shakers to pearlized goblets and decorative dinner plates, it’s no surprise that Drummond knew just what to serve up with her latest line. The famous Pawhuska, Oklahoma resident told Fox News in a November interview that one of the key secrets to being a great host is planning ahead.

“It just makes the day so much more fun because no one wants to go to a party where the host is stressed, or she’s not there because she’s in the kitchen. I’m a big proponent of prepping ahead and planning ahead and the day-of, making it as easy as pie,” Drummond said.

