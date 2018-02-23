Chloe Kim’s Kellogg's Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes Box is already sold out

Olympic gold-medalist and ice cream connoisseur Chloe Kim can officially add another title to her resume: Kellogg’s model. The 17-year-old snowboarding star is the latest Team USA great to grace the brand’s Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes Box.

According to a news release, boxes of the cereal disappeared quickly, as they were available in limited quantities for a short time, and only to members on KelloggsFamilyRewards.com.

A message posted to KelloggsFamilyRewards.com currently confirms her special-edition box is "out of stock."

"It is so crazy to see myself on a box of Kellogg's cereal. Winning a Gold Medal is a dream come true and commemorating it with a Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes box makes it even more special,” Kim confirmed in the release. “This is all so exciting!"

Kellogg Company brand marketing director Sam Minardi added that Kim's "Olympic journey to a Gold Medal finish has been inspiring to watch, and we couldn't think of a better way to celebrate her victory."

The Californian went viral during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games for tweeting out her cravings and hunger pangs on the slopes, and now she seems equally enthused for her new gig.

“You all know I think about food too often...which made me the perfect fit for #teamkelloggs 😂 So grateful to officially be a part of this team and getting my very own Corn Flakes box!” Kim wrote on Instagram on Feb. 23, sharing a photo of the cereal.

