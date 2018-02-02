Super Bowl sweets: 7 desserts to serve at your game-day bash

No matter who you’re rooting for during Super Bowl LII, you can guarantee at least one win in the kitchen.

Bar food classics like buffalo chicken dip and chicken wings traditionally get the spotlight on the big day, but sweet treats are certainly deserving of a place on the buffet table.

With these following festive takes on churros, dips and even tacos, these sweets are sure to score big points on game-day.

Football whoopie pies

Whether you plan to bake the chocolate whoopie cakes yourself, or simply swap in brownies from the supermarket, Maegan of The Baker Mama has a simple recipe for whipping up buttercream frosting and decorating the pies like footballs.

Chocolate chip cookiedillas

"Quesadillas are such a fun and simple Super Bowl food, so I wanted to make a dessert version,” Stefani Pollack of The Cupcake Project told Fox News. “I created the chocolate chip cookiedilla - made with two thin chocolate chip cookies stuffed with marshmallow and chocolate chips. Serve warm and the marshmallow will be gooey, and the chocolate chips will be nice and melty."

Football helmet fruit bowl

Though it's hard to imagine munching on anything other than salty snacks or sweet treats during the game, there's virtue in offering at least one healthy treat. The National Watermelon Promotion Board suggests slicing a melon into the shape of a classic helmet and filling it with strawberries, melon, grapes and the like. Yum!



Football puppy chow

From backyard barbeques to relaxed birthday soirees, this crunchy treat never disappoints. Beth at The First Year recommends taking the classic puppy chow recipe and "football-ifying" it with colored candies and decorative almonds in honor of your team.

S’mores nachos

Olivia of Liv for Cake declares that these s'mores nacos are "the easiest dessert you will ever make," requiring just ten minutes and three ingredients to prepare. After baking the necessities in a cast-iron skillet, simply serve the dip warm with graham crackers.



Churros with chocolate sauce

If these toasty churros don’t scream "party time," nothing will. According to Jonathan Melendez of The Candid Appetite, these cinnamon sugar treats are best served hot, with chocolate sauce.



Touchdown tacos

There are actually many sweet takes on the taco, but NFL Homegating's Chef Christopher Zabita of Society Cafe in NYC suggests sticking to a chocolate-centric recipe loaded with peanut-butter-banana goodness.