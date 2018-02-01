Gordon Ramsay opening high-end steakhouse in Atlantic City

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Gordon Ramsay is opening his second restaurant in Atlantic City just in time for the busy summer season.

Gordon Ramsay Steak is scheduled to open over Memorial Day Weekend at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, according to a press release. The boardwalk town is already home to the Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill at Caesars, which opened in 2015.

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:12pm PST

REJOICE, 'FRIENDS' FANS: CENTRAL PERK COFFEE SHOPS MAY SOON BECOME A REALITY

The new restaurant will feature menu items like American Kobe, prime beef dry-aged for a minimum of 28 days, and cuts of Royal long-bone chop. Ramsay's Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding dishes, which have been popular at the two other steakhouse locations, will also be on the Atlantic City menu. Guests can expect to find extensive alcohol offerings, as well, including hundreds of wine labels and barrel-aged cocktails with a twist, according to the press release.

This new steakhouse location will be the third of its kind. There is currently a Gordon Ramsay Steak in Baltimore and one in Las Vegas.

A post shared by yokohama_aje (@yokohama_aje) on Jan 14, 2018 at 11:56am PST

"I couldn't be more pleased to introduce Gordon Ramsay Steak to Atlantic City," Ramsay said in a statement. "Since first opening Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars, the city has quickly become a true dining destination. I can't wait for Gordon Ramsay Steak to make its mark on the culinary landscape with a concept that will offer guests the best dry-aged beef, finest seafood and freshest locally-sourced ingredients in a uniquely warm and comfortable setting."

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on Nov 11, 2017 at 11:12am PST

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Harrah’s currently has two other restaurants: Martorano’s (Italian) and Veracruz (Spanish/Mexican).