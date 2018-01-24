The Cheesecake's Factory's famous 'Brown Bread' will soon be available in grocery stores

If you’ve ever dined at The Cheesecake Factory—and what a pity if you have not—you know that the chain is famous for many things. There’s the menu, so thick and full of options you might never get past the appetizer selections before your meal arrives. Or the decor, complete with Egyptian columns, wood paneling, and textured walls, which both surprises and delights with its miss-matched opulent styles. Not to mention the food, so great in its portions and caloric in its ingredients, and yet delightfully consistent. Don’t even get us started on the star of the show: the cheesecake itself. But the underdog of the whole meal, the Cheesecake Factory’s Famous Brown Bread, is finally getting its day in the spotlight.

According to Food & Wine magazine, the rolls will now be available in the Factory’s online store and in grocery stores. Lest anyone think that the Factory does not provide for its loyal fans, three versions of brown bread will be available: heat-and-serve dinner rolls and mini-baguettes, as well as pre-cut sandwich loaves. But the best part of being able to purchase packaged Cheesecake bread? Learning the mysterious ingredients, which reportedly include cream cheese, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and powdered sugar.

The Factory also already sells box mixes of baked goods, like brownies, cookies, and cakes, but unfortunately, the secret recipe to its classic cheesecake remains an enigma. For now, we’ll just fill our stomachs with at-home brown bread.