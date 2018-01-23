Woman slams Trump's Mar-a-Lago as 'disgrace' for serving caviar with plastic spoons, then gets slammed back

A woman on social media slammed Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, calling out the high-end resort for its culinary shortcomings.

Instagram user Maria Rogers, who goes by Vacayinbae, posted two photos of the club’s dining options, one showing an order of caviar and the other a couple plates of crackers and bread.

A post shared by Maria Rogers (@vacayinbae) on Jan 21, 2018 at 7:22am PST

“I hate to do this, but this is a total #disgrace , #shame on #maralago , you can’t serve caviar with plastic spoons! Please offer your caviar with mother of pearl spoons and dishes! Wait until you see the accompaniments...#horriblepresentation” she wrote.

The images were posted on Sunday, the day after Trump’s One-Year Anniversary Party. However, the Instagrammer noted the food was not from the $100,000 event, but rather the club’s regular dining menu.

The images have since gone viral, receiving hundreds of comments— many of which mock Rogers for her complaint.

“I hope you choke on your next helping of caviar you insufferable, wretched excuse for a human,” one person wrote.

“Question. Do you ever have moments of quiet reflection where you recognize that your taste is utter crap and you’re actually just very, very trashy? I ask because, well, you’ve chosen to go to Mar-a-lago. You should really re-evaluate your choices,” another commented.

“This is what you get when you buy caviar from a man who eats Big Macs,” someone else added.

A few people did defend Rogers, saying she was justified in expressing her disgust with the expensive food.

“They still paid a lot to eat that and are just upset with what they got, let them complain about what they got, it's normal for people to complain about services, there are special spoons to eat caviar with, they have a point,” someone wrote.

“lol... some real value judgments from folks here. sorry guys but I agree with Vacayinbae. If they're serving this gorgeous caviar I think they can afford to serve the stuff properly. But what can we expect from an owner who is relatively ignorant, for all the money. Cripes,” another added.

Rogers’ posts drew so much attention, Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but mock her on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show.”

“I can’t belive I’m saying this, but Donald Trump might not be the worst person at Mar-a-Lago,” the host said in his opening monologue.