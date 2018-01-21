Tennessee restaurant gives discounts to government employees during shutdown

A restaurant in Knoxville, TN, was offering discounts to government employees during the government shutdown on Saturday.

Holly’s Gourmets Market and Cafe made the decision to offer the 10 percent meal discount as a way to help “support” the community.

DC BAR OFFERS SHUTDOWN COCKTAILS

"To come to the support of our neighbors and offer a little incentive to come in and have breakfast," restaurant owner Holly Hambright said to WBIR. "And take a little bit of the pain away if they got furloughed."

Hambright tells the news station, the restaurant is offering the discount to both Tennessee government employees – who are not currently impacted by the federal shutdown – and federal employees who are affected.

"I'm not trying to politicize anything, I'm just trying to be a good neighbor and help some of our neighbors out that might be affected."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The government shutdown officially went into effect 12:01 a.m. Saturday, and still remains shut Sunday. The last time the United States had a government shutdown was in 2013, which lasted for 16 days.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised a vote to end the shutdown by 1 a.m. Monday morning. If it continues, hundreds of thousands of federal workers from different government programs could be furloughed.