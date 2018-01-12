8 Coca-Cola life hacks you never knew

Coca-Cola may be a go-to soft drink, but what about a household cleaner? Can it be a tasty cake ingredient? Or a silky body lotion?

Surprisingly, yes – the ubiquitous beverage sipped by millions of Americans since its invention in 1886 has many uses beyond a simple thirst-quencher.

The sugars in Coke can give other foods a refreshing punch. Use it to make a barbecue sauce or a decadent chocolate cola cake.

Because of the acidity levels in Coke, it can be used as a cleaner for both the toilet bowl, and eyeglasses when combined with water. It also minimizes skunk odors by neutralizing the oils of the skunk’s blast.

In the winter months, the acid can work as a powerful defroster for frosty car windshields.

If you’re hitting the beach – think about packing the drink in your cooler. An Australian study has shown that pouring the cola on a jellyfish sting can reduce the pain by 25-75 percent.

Or opt to stay in and take care of your skin with a Coca-Cola body lotion.