Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Soft Drinks

8 Coca-Cola life hacks you never knew

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Forget drinking it, here are a few things you can do with Coca-Cola to solve some of life's mini-problems. Video

Coca-Cola life hacks: Using soda will solve these problems

Forget drinking it, here are a few things you can do with Coca-Cola to solve some of life's mini-problems.

Coca-Cola may be a go-to soft drink, but what about a household cleaner? Can it be a tasty cake ingredient? Or a silky body lotion?

Surprisingly, yes – the ubiquitous beverage sipped by millions of Americans since its invention in 1886 has many uses beyond a simple thirst-quencher.

COCA-COLA WANTS TO EXPAND ON NEW, SMALL BRANDS, INCLUDING BOOZE MIXERS

The sugars in Coke can give other foods a refreshing punch. Use it to make a barbecue sauce or a decadent chocolate cola cake.

Because of the acidity levels in Coke, it can be used as a cleaner for both the toilet bowl, and eyeglasses when combined with water. It also minimizes skunk odors by neutralizing the oils of the skunk’s blast.

In the winter months, the acid can work as a powerful defroster for frosty car windshields.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

If you’re hitting the beach – think about packing the drink in your cooler. An Australian study has shown that pouring the cola on a jellyfish sting can reduce the pain by 25-75 percent.

Or opt to stay in and take care of your skin with a Coca-Cola body lotion.