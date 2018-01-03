J.K. Rowling has her own pub in Scotland ─ but hurry, it will vanish

Great news for all Potterheads. There’s a new pop-up pub in Edinburgh, Scotland, the official birthplace of the Harry Potter series, inspired by the famous author, herself.

The J.K. Rowling on York Place received its magical makeover as part of a city-wide literary event called Message from the Skies to honor the author who lived in the Scottish capitol. Rowling wrote the first book in the Harry Potter series at a nearby café and took inspiration from many of the city’s landmarks.

NEW ZEALANDERS BUILT TINY ISLAND TO AVOID ALCOHOL BAN FOR NEW YEAR'S

The pub normally bears the name The Conan Doyle after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the mystery writer and author of the Sherlock Holmes novels. As part of the temporary transformation, the gold lettering was changed to bear Rowling’s name and the sign featuring a mustached Doyle was replaced by one of Rowling sitting at a table.

A post shared by Simon Mayberry (@simonmayberry) on Dec 31, 2017 at 6:22am PST

A post shared by Ben McCusker (@bezzamcc) on Dec 31, 2017 at 8:29am PST

The highly rated and cozy looking pub sits across the street from a life-size bronze statue of Holmes and offers a wide variety of ale, gin and whisky along with classic British bites.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For anyone hoping to get just a little bit closer to Harry Potter and his magical world, you better grab some Floo powder and transport to Scotland, soon. The J.K. Rowling will only be around through January 25 before returning to its original name. Until then, fans of the Wizarding World can pop in for a cold one and take part in the nightly event tours.