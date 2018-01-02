Bereaved mom buys girl's birthday cake to honor daughter

Picking up the cake for his younger sister 11th birthday on Dec. 29, Kyle Jauregui was shocked to find that the confection had already been paid for.

But this act of kindness from proved to be heartbreakingly bittersweet.

The cake had been purchased by Ashley Jodell, whose daughter Mckenna died at 9 months old in September 2008, when a television fell and crushed her in a tragic home accident.

"So today is my sister's birthday and when we went to pick up her cake someone had already paid for it," Jauregui wrote on Twitter. "It was left with this card... my family was speechless and we just want to say thank you to McKenna's mom and wish McKenna a Happy Birthday. There's still good in this world."

CASHIER, BUTCHER HELP DELIVER BABY AT CALIFORNIA MARKET

Sharing photos of the birthday girl, Madison, with her purple-iced cake and the card, the post soon went viral with over 205,000 likes and nearly 300 comments, the gesture moved the Twitterverse to tears.

The note read:

"Dear Birthday Girl Family, In honor of my daughter's 10th birthday I have chosen your birthday cake to pay for. Each year I do this random act of kindness because I am unable to buy my daughter a cake of her own. Today is her big double digit birthday. Please enjoy your day. -Mckenna’s mom.”

MIDDLE SCHOOL BEATS DRESS CODE DRAMA WITH COMMUNAL CLOSET

Madison’s cake had been purchased by Ashley Jodell, whose daughter Mckenna died at 9 months old in September 2008, when a television fell and crushed her in a tragic home accident. In the years since Mckenna passed, Ashley has made it a priority to keep her memory alive.

“She was here and mattered. Knowing someone reads her name and learns about her means so much,” Ashley told the outlet. “Little things can change a person’s day. It’s what life is about, being kind, loving and compassionate towards others.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Happy birthday, Madison and Mckenna.