$30,000 worth of veal stolen in Toronto

By Michelle Gant | Fox News
Someone in Toronto stole a trailer with $30,000 worth of veal

Someone in Toronto stole a trailer with $30,000 worth of veal  (iStock)

While everyone else was spending Christmas opening presents and eating pie, someone in Canada was busy stealing a trailer full of veal.

The Toronto police sent out a release asking for the public’s help in locating the thief or thieves who stole the 48' refrigerated trailer, “containing an extremely large quantity of veal,” on Christmas day.

The stolen veal was in this type of packaging  (Toronto Police Service)

The white trailer, which has a blue “W” and “White Valley” logo on the side, was parked at a commercial location when the perpetrator(s) stole what BT Toronto estimates to be $30,000 worth of meat.

Twitter couldn’t help but crack a few jokes regarding the bizarre crime.

“I guess you could say these guys are the Veal deal,” one user tweeted.

“I guess they have a little beef with someone,” another wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).