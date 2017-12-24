Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Extreme Foods

Master baker recreates town of Bethlehem with fruitcake

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
British baker Lynn Nolan worked six months to create a stunning replica of Bethlehem for a charity auction.

British baker Lynn Nolan worked six months to create a stunning replica of Bethlehem for a charity auction.  (SWNS)

A British baker has recreated the little town of Bethlehem entirely out of fruitcake.

Master baker Lynn Nolan, from the village of Youlgrave, constructed the six-foot-tall, three-foot-wide edible nativity scene using about 44 pounds of butter, 110 pounds of marzipan and 1 gallon of whisky – and took six months to complete.

The 61-year-old mother of two said her miniature marvel was made with the goal to help raise funds for a local school in her village, the Youlgrave Church of England Primary School.

A giant nativity scene christmas cake, comprising amongst other things, 90 kg of icing, 4 litres of whisky and 14 lbs of dried fruit. Housed in Youlgrave village shop, in Derbyshire. A master baker has created a jaw-dropping nativity scene - from a whopping 100kg of marzipan and icing. See ROSS PARRY story RPYCAKE. Dedicated Lynn Nolan worked miracles with marzipan to create a replica Bethlehem - standing at six-foot tall and three-foot wide. Mum-of-two Lynn, 61, spent six months and Â£850's of ingredients baking the fruitcake - using 50 kg of icing, 50 kg of marzipan, 240 eggs and four litres of whiskey. The Christmas model depicts Bethlehem's main street - complete with market stalls featuring traders selling blankets, spices, breads and meats. Figurines in the Nativity scene behind the main street showing baby Jesus and the Three Kings in a stable are just some of the more than twenty hand-crafted 2-inch characters. Its buildings are lit with LED lights disguised as candles which Lynn hand-wired. Miracle-worker Lynn set about the heavenly project to help raise the Â£60,000 needed to replace the playground at Youlgrave CE Primary School, Derbs.

The six-foot-tall, three-foot-wide structure is made entirely out of fruit cake, frosting and marzipan.  (SWNS)

11 CRAZIEST GINGERBREAD HOUSES OF INSTAGRAM

“I made the village of Bethlehem cake to raise money for a new playground,” Nolan wrote in an email to HuffPost.

The Christmas model depicts the main street of Bethlehem with a lively market filled with marzipan vendors selling spices, food and textiles.

A giant nativity scene christmas cake, comprising amongst other things, 90 kg of icing, 4 litres of whisky and 14 lbs of dried fruit. Housed in Youlgrave village shop, in Derbyshire. A master baker has created a jaw-dropping nativity scene - from a whopping 100kg of marzipan and icing. See ROSS PARRY story RPYCAKE. Dedicated Lynn Nolan worked miracles with marzipan to create a replica Bethlehem - standing at six-foot tall and three-foot wide. Mum-of-two Lynn, 61, spent six months and Â£850's of ingredients baking the fruitcake - using 50 kg of icing, 50 kg of marzipan, 240 eggs and four litres of whiskey. The Christmas model depicts Bethlehem's main street - complete with market stalls featuring traders selling blankets, spices, breads and meats. Figurines in the Nativity scene behind the main street showing baby Jesus and the Three Kings in a stable are just some of the more than twenty hand-crafted 2-inch characters. Its buildings are lit with LED lights disguised as candles which Lynn hand-wired. Miracle-worker Lynn set about the heavenly project to help raise the Â£60,000 needed to replace the playground at Youlgrave CE Primary School, Derbs.

Two-inch-tall marzipan merchants sell goods on the display's busy main street.  (SWNS)

In the center of the busy display is a barn where a small Mary and Joseph sit admiring tiny Jesus in a crib. The trio are surrounded by detailed cows and sheep, as well as shepherds. The three wise men are seen nearby, waiting to approach the baby.

Nolan also added an LED element, hardwiring lights throughout the cake made to look like glowing candles in the building windows.

A giant nativity scene christmas cake, comprising amongst other things, 90 kg of icing, 4 litres of whisky and 14 lbs of dried fruit. Housed in Youlgrave village shop, in Derbyshire. A master baker has created a jaw-dropping nativity scene - from a whopping 100kg of marzipan and icing. See ROSS PARRY story RPYCAKE. Dedicated Lynn Nolan worked miracles with marzipan to create a replica Bethlehem - standing at six-foot tall and three-foot wide. Mum-of-two Lynn, 61, spent six months and Â£850's of ingredients baking the fruitcake - using 50 kg of icing, 50 kg of marzipan, 240 eggs and four litres of whiskey. The Christmas model depicts Bethlehem's main street - complete with market stalls featuring traders selling blankets, spices, breads and meats. Figurines in the Nativity scene behind the main street showing baby Jesus and the Three Kings in a stable are just some of the more than twenty hand-crafted 2-inch characters. Its buildings are lit with LED lights disguised as candles which Lynn hand-wired. Miracle-worker Lynn set about the heavenly project to help raise the Â£60,000 needed to replace the playground at Youlgrave CE Primary School, Derbs.

In the middle of the nativity, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus sit surrounded by sheep, cows and the three wise men.  (SWNS)

Nolan has created edible replicas for charity before – once making a 16 building model of her home village, which raised nearly $15,000 for a new roof for the church.

"When I finished the village model last year I said 'never again',” she told SWNS.

"But people kept asking me this year if I was going to do another one so I said 'oh alright then',” she continued. “I was thinking about doing an Austrian Christmas market but then I thought the Nativity would be a great idea.”

A giant nativity scene christmas cake, comprising amongst other things, 90 kg of icing, 4 litres of whisky and 14 lbs of dried fruit. Housed in Youlgrave village shop, in Derbyshire. A master baker has created a jaw-dropping nativity scene - from a whopping 100kg of marzipan and icing. See ROSS PARRY story RPYCAKE. Dedicated Lynn Nolan worked miracles with marzipan to create a replica Bethlehem - standing at six-foot tall and three-foot wide. Mum-of-two Lynn, 61, spent six months and Â£850's of ingredients baking the fruitcake - using 50 kg of icing, 50 kg of marzipan, 240 eggs and four litres of whiskey. The Christmas model depicts Bethlehem's main street - complete with market stalls featuring traders selling blankets, spices, breads and meats. Figurines in the Nativity scene behind the main street showing baby Jesus and the Three Kings in a stable are just some of the more than twenty hand-crafted 2-inch characters. Its buildings are lit with LED lights disguised as candles which Lynn hand-wired. Miracle-worker Lynn set about the heavenly project to help raise the Â£60,000 needed to replace the playground at Youlgrave CE Primary School, Derbs.

The 61-year-old mother of two hardwired LED lights throughout the scene to mimic glowing candles in the building windows.  (SWNS)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Bethlehem structure was auctioned off in more than 20 pieces on Wednesday. But it probably won’t be the last of Nolan’s festive seasonal creations.

A giant nativity scene christmas cake, comprising amongst other things, 90 kg of icing, 4 litres of whisky and 14 lbs of dried fruit. Housed in Youlgrave village shop, in Derbyshire. A master baker has created a jaw-dropping nativity scene - from a whopping 100kg of marzipan and icing. See ROSS PARRY story RPYCAKE. Dedicated Lynn Nolan worked miracles with marzipan to create a replica Bethlehem - standing at six-foot tall and three-foot wide. Mum-of-two Lynn, 61, spent six months and Â£850's of ingredients baking the fruitcake - using 50 kg of icing, 50 kg of marzipan, 240 eggs and four litres of whiskey. The Christmas model depicts Bethlehem's main street - complete with market stalls featuring traders selling blankets, spices, breads and meats. Figurines in the Nativity scene behind the main street showing baby Jesus and the Three Kings in a stable are just some of the more than twenty hand-crafted 2-inch characters. Its buildings are lit with LED lights disguised as candles which Lynn hand-wired. Miracle-worker Lynn set about the heavenly project to help raise the Â£60,000 needed to replace the playground at Youlgrave CE Primary School, Derbs.

The structure was auctioned off in more than 20 pieces on Wednesday, raising money to replace the village's elementary school playground.  (SWNS)

“God knows what they’ll have me baking this time next year,” she said.