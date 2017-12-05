The Cheesecake Factory will deliver free cheesecake to your door for one day only

The only thing better than getting food delivered to your doorstep is if that food is free. And for one day only, The Cheesecake Factory plans to do just that.

The chain announced this week their “Day of 10,000 Slices” where they’ll be delivering 10,000 slices of complimentary cheesecake with any orders placed through DoorDash this Wednesday, Dec. 6, Food & Wine reports.

You don’t even have to buy anything to indulge in their delicious dessert. Simply type the promo code “10000slices” when placing your order (delivery only, no take-out) and receive a cheesecake slice up to an $8.50 value.

In case that wasn’t exciting enough, The Cheesecake Factory will also be waiving all delivery fees Dec. 6 through Dec. 12.

“We are so pleased to partner with DoorDash to surprise and delight 10,000 of our loyal fans and guests by delivering a complimentary slice of cheesecake on December 6,” David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory said in a statement to Food & Wine. “We hope they can enjoy a slice of their favorite cheesecake to celebrate the season of giving.”

If you’re looking to satisfy that sweet tooth or simply get an order of your favorite Cheesecake Factory dish, DoorDash will deliver to over 70 cities across the country, including Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco, according to Food & Wine. To see if it’s available in your location, visit thecheesecakefactory.com/delivery.