Employees smash Chuck E. Cheese's head in with a sledgehammer after final show

Chuck E. Cheese is ushering in a new era of entertainment, violently.

In August, Chuck E. Cheese’s announced they would be getting rid of the animatronic band that had been part of the restaurant and arcade for decades.

CHUCK E. CHEESE BIDS FAREWELL TO ANIMATRONIC BAND AMID RENOVATIONS

The popular children’s entertainment chain is in the process of phasing out the legendary robotic rockers in exchange for more “realism and special effects” that kids have come to expect, CEC Entertainment chief executive Tom Leverton said.

And what happens to the famed fake musicians? They get beat with sledgehammers.

In the video taken at an Illinois Chuck E. Cheese’s location that was closing, employees are recorded taking turns smashing the beloved icon’s big smiling head in with a sledgehammer. It takes the women in the video nearly two minutes to finally completely destroy the plastic mouse – which never fully collapsed.

Patch reporter Lorraine Swanson, who recorded the event and called the smashing of Chuck E Cheese’s head “symbolic,” reported that it is company policy to destroy any branded items – including the animatronic heads – when closing a location.

Looks like there won't be any hopes for a reunion tour of the old Pizza Time Players.