Cinnabon honors National Cookie Day with limited-edition 'Cookie BonBites'

What could make one of the most sinful food court temptations even more decadent? Combining it with another sweet treat staple – which is exactly what Cinnabon has announced it will be doing.

Cinnabon, known for its gooey cinnamon rolls and indulgent smells, has revealed that for National Cookie Day the delectable treat will be undergoing a cookie transformation for its newest “Cookie BonBites” creation.

A post shared by Cinnabon (@cinnabon) on Dec 3, 2017 at 4:58am PST

SAM'S CLUB REVEALS 3-POUND CINNAMON ROLL

“The Cookie BonBite is one of our yummiest examples of creativity to come out of the innovation kitchen,” Jill Thomas, vice president of global marketing for Cinnabon, said in a press release.

The breakfast pastry meets dessert hybrid will essentially be an oozy miniature cinnamon roll baked inside of a chocolate chip cookie shell, from cookie dough provided by Nashville’s Christie Cookie Company.

“The delicious Cookie BonBite joins two extraordinary baked goods to create an unexpected out-of-this-world flavor combination not to be missed! National Cookie Day provides the perfect occasion for our guests to enjoy the ultimate cookie experience,” Thomas added.

However, those wanting to make the Cookie BonBite their go-to mall snack will be disappointed to learn that the collaboration is only available for a limited time starting on December 4 – a.k.a., National Cookie Day.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

One of the delectable bites will set you back $2.99, while a half dozen goes for $9.99. If you get there early, Cinnabon is also handing out a free 8-ounce bottle of Fairlife milk with every Cookie BonBite purchase while supplies last.