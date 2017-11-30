Subway restaurant employee tackles fleeing robber to the ground

A woman armed with a starter pistol got more than she was expecting after she robbed a New York Subway restaurant.

Around 9:30 Tuesday night, the robber entered the Buffalo, NY, restaurant and demanded money from the register. She then fled from the store with the cash.

However, an employee chased after her and began punching her before throwing her to the sidewalk in front of the restaurant, Buffalo News reports.

The employee said that the reaction was basically his instincts kicking in, manager Jason Maxwell told The Buffalo News.

The woman dropped the gun and most of the cash, but managed to get up and run away, the police report states.

The brave employee said he regretted not holding the thief at the scene until the police arrived, Maxwell said.