Hotel's 1,300-pound gingerbread bar opens in time for the holidays
The JW Marriott in Los Angeles is home to Santa’s Tavern, a hotel lobby bar made with 1,300 pounds of gingerbread. Guests can lounge in chairs by the fireplace or grab cocktails from the mixologist. There’s even a royal-looking throne of gold and red velvet. (Saint Nick, where you at?)
Not only does the joint look pretty — with stockings hung from a gingerbread fireplace, nutcrackers, candles, a faux tree, and iced cookie cutouts — but its smell is delightfully intoxicating.
“It smelled great from 10 feet away,” @jeanknowscars said on Instagram. “Peppermint schnapps, anyone?”
Santa’s Tavern at the JW Marriott is open now through January 2.