Hotel's 1,300-pound gingerbread bar opens in time for the holidays

The JW Marriott in Los Angeles is home to Santa’s Tavern, a hotel lobby bar made with 1,300 pounds of gingerbread. Guests can lounge in chairs by the fireplace or grab cocktails from the mixologist. There’s even a royal-looking throne of gold and red velvet. (Saint Nick, where you at?)

A giant gingerbread house in the lobby of the JW Marriott in LA, complete with red velvet throne for Santa and...a bar. It smelled great from ten feet away. Peppermint schnapps, anyone? A post shared by Jean JennIngs (@jeanknowscars) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Not only does the joint look pretty — with stockings hung from a gingerbread fireplace, nutcrackers, candles, a faux tree, and iced cookie cutouts — but its smell is delightfully intoxicating.

Gingerbread house smells so sweet A post shared by Ester Gonzalez (@zoev213) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

“It smelled great from 10 feet away,” @jeanknowscars said on Instagram. “Peppermint schnapps, anyone?”

Santa’s Tavern at the JW Marriott is open now through January 2.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Meal.

