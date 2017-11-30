Expand / Collapse search
Food Trends

Hotel's 1,300-pound gingerbread bar opens in time for the holidays

By Taylor Rock | The Daily Meal
It's the most wonderful time of the year.  (iStock)

The JW Marriott in Los Angeles is home to Santa’s Tavern, a hotel lobby bar made with 1,300 pounds of gingerbread. Guests can lounge in chairs by the fireplace or grab cocktails from the mixologist. There’s even a royal-looking throne of gold and red velvet. (Saint Nick, where you at?)

Not only does the joint look pretty — with stockings hung from a gingerbread fireplace, nutcrackers, candles, a faux tree, and iced cookie cutouts — but its smell is delightfully intoxicating.

“It smelled great from 10 feet away,” @jeanknowscars said on Instagram. “Peppermint schnapps, anyone?”

Santa’s Tavern at the JW Marriott is open now through January 2.

