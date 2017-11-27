NYPD detective arrested for flashing gun during restaurant fight

Crikey!

An NYPD detective was arrested when he flashed his gun during a fight at an Outback Steakhouse in Brooklyn, officials said Monday.

Joel Crooms, 31, was at the Australian-themed eatery at the Gateway Center in East New York when he got into an argument with another man around 10 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The two had been drinking and appeared to know one another, cops said.

During the exchange, Crooms allegedly lifted up his shirt to reveal his weapon, police said.

Crooms was arrested and charged with menacing and disorderly conduct, officials said.

He was issued a desk-appearance ticket for the incident and released​, according to court records.

Additional reporting by Emily Saul.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.