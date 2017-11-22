Expert tips for carving the turkey before your Thanksgiving feast

Thanksgiving is here, and for most of us, that means we'll be eating lots and lots of turkey. But before we can dig in, somebody needs to carve that bird — and carve it good.

Some families even cherish this moment, with the designated carving duties passed down from one generation to the next. Needless to say, this can be a very stressful time for anyone tasked with butchering the bird. So for those of you in your first year, or anyone just looking for a better technique, we've compiled some videos to help you out.

Check out a few expert techniques before you ruin a perfectly good Thanksgiving dinner.

Butchered by a master

Fairway master butcher and Master Purveyors meat consultant Ray Venezia once appeared on "Fox & Friends" to teach the anchors how to best slice and serve a turkey (above). His top tips? Let the bird sit for 15 or 20 minutes to allow it to absorb back its juices, and don't pierce the bird with a fork while you're carving it — that only lets out more of the juices.

Bon Appetit's beautiful platter

Carving a turkey can be a messy process, so best to avoid cutting the bird at the table. Instead, keep the turkey in the kitchen and follow these steps to make a beautiful platter that will surely impress your guests and make you look like a pro.

CIA-level carving tips

Who better to learn how to carve a turkey from than the CIA? (The Culinary Institute of America, that is.) Watch along as the Dean of Culinary Education offers an easy way to carve a turkey and serve it to your guests, skin intact. He also says we shouldn't be afraid to pop the carved turkey back in the oven for a minute or so, to ensure your guests enjoy piping-hot meal.

And when all else fails, carve it with a waterjet

Just in case you happen to have a waterjet lying around (don't we all?), you can use it to carve not only your Thanksgiving turkey, but also the pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce for a complete, precisely-cut meal.