Chick-fil-A is giving someone free food for solving chicken-related heist

UPDATE: The Chick-fil-A in Cartersville, Ga., says the case has been solved, though "details of the reward will remain anonymous to protect identities."

The Georgia Chick-fil-A restaurant originally pleaded with the public for information concerning the theft of one of their catering vans on Nov. 10. In return, the restaurant was offering something all chicken-sandwich enthusiasts can get behind: free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The chain said the crime was committed on Nov. 5 around 9:45 p.m. at the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A in Cartersville at Cherokee Place, according to a Facebook page detailing the incident.

The van was later found in Acworth after crashing into a parked car in a home’s driveway, WSB-TV2 reported.

The suspect — which Chick-fil-A uploaded photos of — was not immediately identified, leading the fast food chain to ask the public to help out with its whodunit.

"Any information will remain anonymous," Chick-fil-A said. They had also asked anyone with details to call 770-401-1239 or the City of Cartersville Police Department.

A little over a week after posting news of the crime, however, the Chick-fil-A in Cartersville updated its Facebook post to inform followers that the case had been cracked. True to their word, the restaurant wrote that it was keeping "details of the reward" anonymous.