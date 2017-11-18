Taco Bell's 'Friendsgiving' included taco supreme croquettes, Baja Blast glazed ham

The fast-food giant gave its fans a sneak peek of what it served guests on its annual “Friendsgiving” dinner Thursday.

Taco Bell held its fifth annual “Friendsgiving” dinner at its headquarters in Irving, Calif. The feast’s lucky guests included a group of “influencers” including “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, People reported.

The three-course menu included dishes such as Baja Blast glazed ham - a homage to the restaurant’s popular soft drink - as well as taco supreme croquettes, and a pumpkin spiced caramel apple empanada. Some of the dishes were inspired by items on Taco Bell’s menu.

Taco Bell shared photos of the event and a group photo of the feast’s guests on its Twitter page.

“Awkward family photos are the best. Happy TacoBellFriendsgiving!” the fast food restaurant tweeted.