UK bakery Greggs replaces baby Jesus with sausage roll in advent calendar, sparking outrage

British bakery chain Greggs apologized on Wednesday after it recreated the nativity scene image for this year’s advent calendar — but replaced baby Jesus with a sausage roll.

Greggs released several photographs on its social media pages to promote its advent calendar set to be released next Monday, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday. But one image showing three men surrounding a sausage roll — instead of baby Jesus — prompted outrage among consumers and Christian groups. Some people called for a boycott on the chain for its “sick anti-Christian advent calendar.”

“Please boycott @GreggsOfficial to protest against its sick anti-Christian Advent Calendar. What cowards these people are: we all know that they would never dare insult other religions! They should donate every penny of their profits to @salvationarmyuk,” a Twitter user wrote.

"Fury as #Greggs' replaces 'Saviour' with savoury in #NATIVITY scene with Sausage roll. Only #Christianity could be mocked in this way. There would be an absolute outcry if a satire of any other Faith was printed as a advert gimmick in this way. Please respect all faiths equally!" another tweeted, according to the Telegraph.

Greggs apologized for the image in a statement: "We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention."

One Twitter user appreciated the chain’s apology and tweeted: “I’m glad Christians kicked off and Greggs apologized. No other religion would stand for that nonsense.”

Though many consumers refused see a sausage roll replace Jesus, some people found the image, and the outrage surrounding it, humorous.

“Don't see any problem with what Greggs have done, seeing as Jesus backwards is sausage,” someone tweeted.

Another said, “Ah Jesus Greggs advent calendar is making ma heart as warm as the sausage and bean melt on Christmas day better be.”

“#Headlinechallenge: Greggs says sorry after advent calendar replaces baby Jesus with a sausage roll. Altogether now...OH CRUMB ALL YE FAITHFUL,” a user said.

The image is still expected to be featured in the advent calendar, priced at 24 pounds, or $31.62. It will be available at select stores in the United Kingdom. The bakery, quite fond of their gags, posted another image promoting the product.

“24 days of Greggs? Ho ho HECK YES. Pick up our advent calendar in selected shops from 20th Nov and countdown to the big day in style!” Greggs captioned in the Facebook post.

