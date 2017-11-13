Veteran and his service dog denied entry to Michigan bar

A veteran and his service dog were denied entry to a Michigan bar the day before Veterans Day.

On Friday, Jeremy Smith said he went out with his fellow Marines in Grand Rapids, Mich., for some food, and then they went for drinks at Holiday Bar.

However, the managers at Holiday Bar would not let Smith or his service dog, Jo-Jo, inside the establishment.

Smith, who served in Iraq, was upset over the incident and told Fox 17 that the bar violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not allowing him in with his service dog.

Later, the bar responded to the controversy by posting an apology on their Facebook page.

“We had a very unsettling incident late Friday evening at our establishment that we are ashamed of and very sorry for,” the post reads.

“Although the decisions that were that night were made out of concern for all involved, it is clear that the wrong decisions were made. For this we are deeply sorry, we know we can’t change what happened but are hopeful we can learn from this,” the apology continues. “We employ men of armed services, both active and ex, and have nothing but upmost respect and admiration for them and all that serve.”

The bar also promised to donate 100 percent of all sales for the day to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Smith told Fox 17 that he hopes this is a lesson to all businesses when it comes to service dogs, and that sometimes veterans' injuries are not visible on the outside.