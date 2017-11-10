Expand / Collapse search
Diner's bare feet spoil woman's trip to Wagamama: 'I couldn't believe staff didn't say anything'

A woman in England lost her appetite after seeing another patron's bare feet in the dining area.

An angry mother had her Wagamama lunch spoiled by a fellow customer who ate with his bare feet resting on a stool.

Saffron Snow, 31, took a photograph of the man's feet and complained to the restaurant on Twitter.

"Having to eat opposite this ruined lovely service and lovely food at @wagamama_uk," she wrote.

Saffron, from Cheltenham, England, was visiting the town's restaurant with her newborn son and 18-month-old daughter on Nov. 7.

"It was unbelievably rude and shows manners have gone down the pan," she said of the man's feet. "It really put me off my food."

"Service was great and the food was lovely but I couldn't believe staff didn't say anything to him," she added.

"It's a sign of how people don't care about other people anymore."

"He even had the cheek to turn around and glare at my daughter who was being a bit loud."