5 places that deliver full Thanksgiving meals

Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal for family and friends can be a lot. These five top picks are here to take away that stress so you can just focus on eating – and spending time with family, of course.

NEIMAN MARCUS WILL SHIP YOU A FULL THANKSGIVING DINNER FOR $500

Boston Market

Boston Market is a good choice for those expecting a larger group.

The nationwide rotisserie chain has two Thanksgiving meal choices serving up to 12. Both options, Basic Thanksgiving Meal and Complete Thanksgiving Meal, include one whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing and rolls.

The hungrier hoard should opt for the Complete Thanksgiving Meal, which gives a little more bang for your buck by adding a spinach and artichoke dip and cracker appetizer as well as cranberry walnut relish and classic desserts – a pumpkin pie and an apple pie.

The meals start at $99.99, and the deadline to order is November 19.

Williams Sonoma

For when you want a gourmet dinner – without the gourmet work – Williams Sonoma has your back.

The $249 Complete Turkey Dinner is everything you need to impress your friends and family, and whoever else might be stopping by.

The meal serves 8-10 and includes all the basic fixings, but with a high-end twist, like mashed potatoes with butter and chives, green bean casserole nestled in creamy Gruyere cheese sauce and topped with sautéed shallots, and the centerpiece – the turkey – is whole roasted and juicy. If that doesn’t impress, the flaky pumpkin pie and its decorative pastry leaf will.

Deadline to order is November 17th.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods has a broad range of holiday meal options to fit any size family, from intimate groups of four to larger families of 12.

All of the options include a classic roasted turkey, as well as other traditional fixings like stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans seasoned with crispy garlic and parsley. The larger packages have more bells and whistles like rolls, pies and even a brown sugar spiral-cut ham for the non-turkey lovers.

You can choose from the standard packages, or if you’re feeling really picky, you can build your own holiday basket from scratch.

Meals start at $79.99 and the deadline to order is November 19.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s classic country-style cooking can be brought home for the holidays – with a 24 hours notice.

The chain requests up to a days notice so they can prepare the gut-busting holiday feast, which has all the of Thanksgiving staples you would expect, like roasted turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, yeasty rolls, as well as a generous collection of sides: sweet potato casserole, hashbrown casserole, cornbread stuffing and corn and carrots just to name a few.

Plus, the dessert comes in threes – pecan pie, pumpkin pie and fried apples.

Deadline to order is by November 21, or while supplies last.

Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant

This family-style chain known for Italian fare and checkered tablecloths is a solid option for Thanksgiving catering, and offers both to-go meals for small groups, as well as feasts for gatherings up to 20.

The menu is sparse, but filling, serving up sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

The options for the Thanksgiving To-Go meal serve a modest three people or five people, while the Thanksgiving Feast can be ordered as a half pan, serving ten, or a full pan, serving 20.

Meals start at $68.99 and the deadline to order is 4 pm on November 21.

Bonus: Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving Day Box

While this box isn’t technically a fully-prepared Thanksgiving dinner ready to serve, it still eliminates a lot of the drama of Thanksgiving planning and prepping.

The Martha & Marley Spoon Thanksgiving Day Box is back for a second year, and provides everything you need to serve an immaculate Thanksgiving Day feast for ten – but, you do need to cook it.

The Complete Feast box comes with a brown sugar glazed turkey and gravy, classic herbed stuffing, and mashed potatoes, as well as some not-so-traditional options like roasted root vegetables with spices and a spiced apple oat crisp for dessert, as well as cooking directions for all of it.

The Feast box costs $159.99 and the deadline is November 15.