Chuck E. Cheese now serving Cheetos-topped mac and cheese pizza

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a Cheetos Mac-Cheesy Pizza from now until the end of the year.

The dish consists of a macaroni and cheese pizza topped with a layer of Cheetos. The chain had earlier teased the pie on their Instagram account in a photo with Cheetos spelling out a date, and now we have the payoff: The place where a kid can be a kid is now the place where you can also get the ultimate cheesy pizza.

There's cheesy, cheesier, but is there cheesiest? Stay tuned. A post shared by Chuck E. Cheese (@chuckecheeses) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

The Chuck E. Cheese website's description of the made-fresh-daily pizza-masterpiece makes us want to try it even more: “A creamy cheese sauce mixed with elbow macaroni, smothered in melted, bubbly Colby and 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese — all topped with a magnificent, crunchy layer of Cheetos.”

Cheetos is having a moment as of late. The Frito-Lay brand is sponsoring the US Olympic Curling Team for the Winter Olympic Games, they’ve released new Mac n’Cheetos in the frozen aisle, and they earned rave reviews for a really awesome Cheetos pop-up restaurant in New York City. Plus the brand even created a Cheetos Museum that you can take a look inside of here!