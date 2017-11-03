Expand / Collapse search
©2017 FOX News Network, LLC.

Chuck E. Cheese now serving Cheetos-topped mac and cheese pizza

By Lily Rose | The Daily Meal
Chuck E. Cheese's new pizza is extra cheesy and topped with Cheetos

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a Cheetos Mac-Cheesy Pizza from now until the end of the year.

The dish consists of a macaroni and cheese pizza topped with a layer of Cheetos. The chain had earlier teased the pie on their Instagram account in a photo with Cheetos spelling out a date, and now we have the payoff: The place where a kid can be a kid is now the place where you can also get the ultimate cheesy pizza.

There's cheesy, cheesier, but is there cheesiest? Stay tuned.

The Chuck E. Cheese website's description of the made-fresh-daily pizza-masterpiece makes us want to try it even more: “A creamy cheese sauce mixed with elbow macaroni, smothered in melted, bubbly Colby and 100 percent whole milk mozzarella cheese — all topped with a magnificent, crunchy layer of Cheetos.”

Cheetos is having a moment as of late. The Frito-Lay brand is sponsoring the US Olympic Curling Team for the Winter Olympic Games, they’ve released new Mac n’Cheetos in the frozen aisle, and they earned rave reviews for a really awesome Cheetos pop-up restaurant in New York City. Plus the brand even created a Cheetos Museum that you can take a look inside of here!