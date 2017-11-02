16 ways to turn your leftover Halloween candy into something useful or delicious

As the Halloween festivities come to a close, we are left to reminisce about the fun times we had, the costumes we wore and the buckets of candy we collected. And while candy is a wonderful thing, there is only so much one can enjoy in its simplest form. This creates a problem, because you still have that bowl of candy staring you down. It seems wasteful to throw it out, so why not reprupose it into something else.

We’ve compiled a list of ways to turn that candy either into something useful or something even more delicious.

Fill up a piñata

#friyay party time and your very own pet #unicornpinata #indieretail #shopsmall #shopdorset #thehambledongallery A post shared by The Hambledon Gallery (@thehambledongallery) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

Have a party coming up? If not, make an occasion to grab a piñata and fill it with your favorites. Great for kids and adults alike.

Melt a chocolate in your coffee

A post shared by LJ Mershon (@petite_barista) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Spice up your everyday cup and make your own mocha. The more creative the better. Chocolate, caramel and coffee? Yes, please!

Trail Mix

Happy Halloween! One of my fave fave holidays. 🎃 👻 🍁 📸 for @chexcereal. A post shared by Jen Smith (@jensoiksmith) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:14am PDT

Tear open those M&Ms, Reese’s Pieces, candy corn or any other candy to jazz up your usual mix.

Almond Joy cupcakes

New flavor for the candy line-- #almondjoy- coconut cake with coconut filling dipped in chocolate ganache with sliced almonds coconut buttercream dipped in chocolate ganache with an almond joy on top #hardcoreeats #candycupcakes #almondjoy #hardcoreeats A post shared by Hardcore 🎂 Sweet (@hardcoresweet) on Sep 26, 2015 at 7:37am PDT

This takes the classic coconut, almond and chocolate combination to the next level.

Freeze it

You never know when you might want a piece of sugary goodness, so save some for later and place your leftovers in the freezer.

Reese’s cake

A post shared by Carley Deaton (@carleysdeaton) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Does it get any better than a Reese’s topped cake? If you're feeling extra adventurous, place the peanut butter cups in the icing between the cake layers.

Candy bar pie

You're likely going to have a LOT of leftover Halloween candy in your house after tonite. Use it up in this easy pie recipe, now on Forkly.com with the whole video tutorial up on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/forklyfood). With a blonde batter base and your favorite fun sized treats - this pie is one for the whole family. A post shared by Forkly (@forklyfood) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:21am PDT

When in doubt, throw your leftover candy in a pie.

Candy-filled cookies

@mmschocolate make my yummy chocolate chip cookie recipe so much sweeter! A post shared by Mariah | Life + Style Blogger (@likehoneyblog) on May 21, 2016 at 3:29pm PDT

Make your usual recipe that much better by adding a candy of your choice like M&Ms.

Candy trifle

Layer your favorite candy with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauce, brownie bits or anything else you choose.

Halloween candy bark

😃Halloween Candy Bark............ Perfect for leftover Halloween candy! Plus it's super easy and quick to make!🎃🍫 A post shared by @desserts.year.round on Nov 8, 2014 at 10:29am PST

This is a quick and easy way to turn your Halloween candy into something new and delicious.

Candy corn parfait

Leftover Halloween candy never looked so good 😍 #candycornparfait #halloweencandy #kitkat #breakmeoffapieceofthat A post shared by Magic Chef (@_magicchef) on Nov 10, 2015 at 5:46am PST

Get creative and layer colored pudding between candy corn and other candies of your choice. For a healthier version try layering pineapple, mandarin oranges, and whipped cream or yogurt topped with a few candy corn.

Jolly Rancher lollipops

Getting ready for Market Day! #jollyrancherlollipops A post shared by Daniella Pigott (@iamdaniellapigott) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

Pick your favorite flavors, line them up, melt, and enjoy.

Candy cookie cake

You’ll definitely want to save all that candy and bake it into one of these delicious cookie cakes.

Reese’s brownies

Bake those peanut butter cups right into your brownies for a welcomed twist to the already tasty treat.

Stuff your gift bags with candy

Fabric gift bags make the bag the gift with some candy #ilovetosew #ilovehandmade #etsyhandmade #goteamflourish #christmasgiftideas #christmashostess #gifts #candygiftbags A post shared by Linda's Designer Pillows (@thepillowmakers) on Dec 12, 2015 at 10:01am PST

Instead of tissue paper this holiday season, try filling up those bags with candy instead. Your recipients will be grateful for the extra sweets.

Chocolate smash cake

One way to repurpose all that candy…fill a chocolate mold with it all (and then break it open). An element of surprise is always good.