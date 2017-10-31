Where to score free food in your Halloween costume

Good news, hungry goblins, ghosts and ghouls: Your Halloween costume can score you a free or discounted meal on Oct. 31.

If the candies and fun-size chocolate bars from your neighborhood trick-or-treating aren’t filling you up, make the most of your holiday finery and stop by one of these chains for a scary-good bite to eat. After all, all that mischief and merrymaking can work up a serious appetite.

But be warned: When seeking out these deals and steals, keep in mind that many offers are kids-only and offers are valid at participating locations only.

Bertucci’s: Costumed children 12 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée of $10 or more. Valid only for dine-in during lunch and dinner.

Bojangles: Share photos of your Bojangles’ themed-costume on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #ItsBOOTimeyou to enter to win a $200 gift card to the chain, as well as a Seasoned Fried Turkey, to boot.

BurgerFi: Costumed customers get a free small custard on Oct. 31.

Burger King: Taking a highly publicized jab against McDonald’s with their “Scary Clown Night” promotion, BK will give out free Whoppers to the first 500 customers who arrive at participating locations dressed up as clowns.

Chipotle: As part of its beloved "Boortio" promotion, anyone dressed in costume can score a burrito, bowl, tacos or salad for $3.

Cici’s: Kids 10 and under in costume receive a free meal from the buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet meal and a beverage.

Coco’s Bakery: Children 10 and under get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Kids 13 and under get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Krispy Kreme: Drop by the bakery chain in your Halloween duds for a free doughnut.

Nestle Toll House Café: Costume wearers, stop by for a free chocolate chip cookie.

Old Country Buffet: Kiddos 11 and under eat free on Oct. 31 with the purchase of a regular adult entrée.

Sprinkles Cupcakes: Score 50-percent off a Mini Sampler Boo Box at select locations when you arrive in costume.