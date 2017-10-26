McDonald's China changes its name to Golden Arches

McDonald’s has officially changed its company name to “Golden Arches” in China.

According to CNN Money, the global fast food chain is changing from Maidanglao, meaning McDonald’s, to Jingongmen, roughly translated to the chain’s nickname, “Golden Arches.”

Though the change from iconic McDonald’s would seem like a huge deal, “the name change only applies to the chain’s business registration,” a spokesperson told CNN Money. The “restaurant’s branding will stay the same” and likely not have any major effect on the company’s business.

Picking names with more foreign appeal is not unusual for big name brands. Both Coca Cola and Google have adopted different monikers overseas.

The Chinese name change comes at a time when McDonald’s is looking into rapid growth in the Asian market, expanding in China as well as South Korea.