A McDonald's social media post is leaving people stumped, angry

A recent social media post from McDonald’s has left the internet in a frenzy.

Earlier this week, the fast food chain’s U.K. account shared an optical illusion on Facebook and Twitter that had many people stumped, and others complaining of sore eyes.

The brain-teasing post features a series of black and white lines hiding a secret message. McDonald’s shared the picture with the caption, “Tag a mate who should read between the lines.”

Spoiler alert: If you squint really hard, you’ll see the phrase “Bring McNuggets” appear in the background … that is, if you don’t give yourself a migraine first.

People commented that the image was causing them serious eye problems, but the fast-food chain doesn’t seem too concerned: After one user on Facebook wrote “[that] just messed up my eyes, thanks mcdonalds,” the restaurant cheekily responded with “#sorrynotsorry.”

Others seemed to love the tricky imagery, with a few people even noting that they planned to use this on their wedding invitations.

Love it or hate it, McDonald’s is just happy the post got people engaging. The Facebook post had over 11,000 likes and 19,000 comments as of Friday afternoon.



A spokesperson for the company told The Sun: "It’s great to see people reading between the lines and talking about our McNuggets post. We're always looking to have a bit of fun with our customers while celebrating our iconic menu."