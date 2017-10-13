John Daly officially releasing alcoholic version of the 'Arnold Palmer'

It’s about time, really.

Champion golfer John Daly is finally releasing an official version of the lemonade- and tea-based alcoholic beverage he’s already come to be associated with.

WHY FLIGHT ATTENDANTS HATE SERVING YOU A DIET COKE

“My official drink is finally here!!” read a message on Daly’s Instagram page, directly underneath a photo of his new John Daly’s Grip It & Rip It beverages, which come in both “Half & Half” and “Hard Tea” varieties.

Daly, a professional golfer with 18 professional wins over his 30-plus-year career, has long been infamous for his unconventional style of play, as well as his on- and off-the-course antics. And like fellow pro golfer Arnold Palmer, John Daly’s name has doubled as a beverage order: It’s basically an “Arnold Palmer” — half iced tea, half lemonade — but with the addition of vodka.

WOMAN CAUGHT SMUGGLING VODKA INSIDE A SALAMI SANDWICH

As Golf Digest notes, Daly tried launching a similar line of alcoholic beverages bearing his name in 2012, although those contained an ABV of 30 percent, and were more or less vodka-spiked lemonades.

Daly’s new drinks, on the other hand, appear to be malt beverages, according to the official website of Grip It & Sip It.

“Our unique blend of black tea and lemonade flavors hits hard, just like John Daly’s swing,” one of the descriptions reads.

“We’re taking a classic refreshment and giving it an extra kick, sort of like a mullet at a swanky country club,” reads another, a clear reference to the hairstyle Daly sometimes wore during his PGA tournaments.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Daly himself had actually quit drinking around 2009, and instead consumed around 10-12 cans of Diet Coke per day — at least until 2014, according to a report in USA Today. By 2016, however, Daly told USA Today that he was no longer eschewing alcohol.

“I don’t want people judging me just because I’m drinking again,” he told the site.