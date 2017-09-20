At $5 per portion, meal kit service hopes to disrupt the industry

Put down that takeout menu – you know Martha Stewart wouldn’t approve.

On Sept. 18, food delivery startup Marley Spoon, who previously partnered with Stewart on an eponymus upscale meal kit delivery service, launched its lower-cost line nationwide. Charging just $5 a pop per portion, Dinnerly hits the market as the most affordable meal kit to date (shipping costs excluded), Forbes reports.

While West-Coasters have been enjoying weeknight dinners like Spaghetti and Spicy Sausage Meatballs as well as Harissa-spiced Chicken with Potatoes and Spinach since July, Dinnerly meals are now available for delievery to U.S. doorsteps everywhere.

"Though there's been innovation in the meal kit space over the last several years, the most clear and important customer need has gone unaddressed — affordability," said Marley Spoon founder and CEO Fabian Siegel in a statement. "The next step is making easy weeknight cooking accessible to millions more. We are excited and proud to deliver a weeknight cooking solution that doesn't force customers to choose between convenience, quality, and cost.”

He’s not wrong. According to a March 2017 Nielsen report, 46 percent of U.S. consumers polled said they would be more likely to purchase a meal kit if it were less expensive.

Currently, single-serving adult-sized portions from Hello Fresh and Blue Apron begin at $9.99. A two-person box of Dinnerly — which includes three meals per person, for a total of six — costs $38.99, while a four-person plan costs $68.99 ($8.99 shipping included).

Money isn’t the only thing Dinnerly promises to save customers. According to their website, meals take just 30 minutes to prepare.

The service claims they don't cut costs on quality ingredients, either, but by repeating recipes, using fewer ingredients, and going all digital with their instructions and recipes. Siegel likens Dinnerly’s no-frills approach to flying a budget airline, which Forbes summed up by thusly: "You know you’re getting a good deal, perhaps minus some bonus perks."

So even if she's not involved with Marley Spoon's latest meal kit, all this thriftiness is certainly worthy of domestic goddess Martha Stewart's seal of approval.