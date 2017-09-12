Target dropping prices on groceries and everyday staples

If you already love Target for their super affordable dollar section, you’re going to love their latest news even more.

The beloved retailer announced Friday that it’s taking a cue from Whole Foods, now owned by Amazon, and slashing prices on everyday staples like bath tissue and razors, as well as many more grocery items, including eggs, milk and cereal.

The store’s goal is “to cut through the clutter and provide guests with great everyday value, while continuing to offer additional savings on the right products at the right times,” according to the company’s blog post. So get ready to see low prices on thousands of newly-reduced items as well as extra savings from special promotions.

But while this may be good news for the Target-loving shopper, the company saw a downside to the announcement, with shares dropping two percent Friday.