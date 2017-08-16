American Airlines accused of 'willful and wanton' destruction of woman's wedding dress

Flying with a wedding dress can be tricky. In fact, there are several message boards dedicated to this very subject, covering everything from packing the dress to storing it on the aircraft.

But nowhere in any of those forums is advice on what to do about a flight attendant who purposely ruins a passenger’s dress mid-flight — which is exactly what Yewande Oteh of Cherry Hill, N.J., has accused an American Airlines employee of doing.

AMERICAN AIRLINES 'UNABLE TO SUBSTANTIANTE' LENA DUNHAM'S ACCUSATIONS OF TRANSPHOBIC EMPLOYEES

In to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday, Oteh alleges that she was flying from Philadelphia International Airport to her destination wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, in August 2015 when a flight attendant conspired with co-workers to stain her gown with red wine.

According to court documents obtained by the Courier-Post, Oteh was first told to remove her gown from a checked bag at the Philadelphia airport, after a ticketing agent explained that there would be room to hang the dress on the aircraft. Upon boarding, however, a flight attendant claimed this would be impossible, and even grew “indignant and agitated” at Oteh’s request.

Oteh was instead told to store the dress in an overhead bin. After finding an empty one in first-class, she returned to her section to sit with her soon-to-be-husband, Chidi — who, like Oteh, had just completed law school. But during the flight, Oteh and Chidi allegedly saw the flight attendant reopen the bin while conversing with two of her co-workers.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“It was [Oteh’s] belief that the flight attendants were placing something in the bin and making fun of [Oteh] and her wedding gown,” reads the lawsuit, per the Courier-Post.

Upon arriving in Jamaica, the lawsuit claims Oteh’s dress was covered with wine stains, to the point that Oteh couldn’t even look at it without becoming “emotionally distraught” and forcing her to cancel planned events with her guests.

She and her family are now suing American Airlines for more than $300,000, for what they believe to be “willful and wanton” actions on the airline’s part.

Oteh’s mother, Yvette Sterling, who practices law in Cherry Hill and filed the suit on behalf of her daughter, added that “American Airlines and its personnel robbed us all of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

AMERICAN AIRLINES DENIES FLATULENCE INCIDENT AT RALEIGH-DURHAM AIRPORT

American Airlines confirmed they are “reviewing the lawsuit” in a statement released to Fox News, but did not provide additional information.

Oteh and Sterling were not immediately available to comment.