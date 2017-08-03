Sam's Club $10 Riesling just earned high praise from wine critic

Warehouse wholesale stores are incredible for nabbing great deals on toilet paper or cereal — but what about premium wine?

Sam’s Club is trying to prove that big-box stores can be a one-stop shop for all of your needs — including high-end alcohols — and it’s starting with its sweet store-brand Riesling.

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER DRINKING WORLD'S HOTTEST CHILI VODKA

The fruity white from Mosel, Germany, has already started knocking back victories including an impressive review from professional wine taster and Wine Enthusiast writer Anna Lee C. Iijima, who said “its semidry tangerine and apricot flavors are easygoing yet zesty, slicked in honey and a touch of graphite. The finish is brisk but clean.

"Drink now,” she added.

The wine also received a remarkable 89 points from Wine Enthusiast, landing it high in the “well recommended” category.

The best part? An entire 1.5L bottle can be yours for around $10.50.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Member’s Mark 2016 Riesling is only available to Sam’s Club members, but if its Riesling and $8 Chardonnay (which earned a Gold Medal from the Beverage Testing Institute) are any indication of what the wholesaler is going to roll out next, it’s probably worth the membership costs.

However, Sam’s Club isn’t the first supermarket to wow oenophiles with its taste and affordability. Discount grocer, Aldi, recently turned heads with its Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé, which brought home the silver from the International Wine Competition despite costing only $8. And the U.K. chain Lidl earned accolades with a $10 sparkling wine, Crémant de Bourgogne Blanc NV, which was named one of the best in the world at this year’s International Wines and Spirits Competition.

So next time you think fine wine, maybe think big box.