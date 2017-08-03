'I don’t serve cops': Dunkin' Donuts worker accused of refusing service to police officers

An employee at a Dunkin’ Donuts in New York City is accused of denying service to two NYPD officers, saying “I don’t serve cops,” according to the New York Post.

Detectives’ Endowment Association President Michael Palladino is calling the discrimination “disgraceful,” saying Thursday that it should not go unattended, the Post reports.

In reaction to the incident, Palladino is calling for a boycott of the chain.

“I assume it is an isolated incident. Nevertheless, Dunkin’ Donuts corporate should issue an apology to the NYPD and until that happens, I have asked detectives and their families to refrain from patronizing the stores,” he said.

He also believes the city’s political leaders are partly to blame for the incident, saying that they have “encouraged this type of behavior by constantly demonizing cops and pushing their decriminalization agenda. It’s time for the same politicians to step up, take some responsibility and condemn what occurred.”

Shortly after noon on Sunday, the two cops — plainclothes patrol officers assigned to the 73rd Precinct’s detective squad — entered Dunkin’ Donuts at 1993 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn to get Baskin-Robbins.

The officers, dressed in suit pants, shirts and ties, with badges and pistols on their belts, waited in line to order. When they got to the counter, the store clerk ignored them and asked the customer behind them what he wanted. When the customer said the cops were there before him, the clerk replied, “Yeah, I know, but I don’t serve cops,” according to the Post.

A manager at the store is disputing the incident. He claims that, according to security footage, the officers were waiting at the wrong counter, where you pick up your order.

“You can see on the security tape: they stand here for five minutes, while other customers were being served. One customer even ordered ice cream, and they must’ve not liked that because they left the store,” he told the Post.

The manager, who wouldn’t give his name, did not allow the Post to view the video.

He said the store began receiving phone calls from other police, asking why they didn’t serve the two officers. “And I kept trying to explain that we serve everyone, we have nothing but respect for the police, and that they were standing at the wrong counter. It was busy at the time, and we were busy serving customers,” he said.

On Thursday afternoon, a reporter at NBC News Radio sent out a tweet with a statement from Dunkin' Donuts on the incident.

"Dunkin’ Donuts is aware of the recent situation at a franchise in Brooklyn and we continue to monitor this matter. The franchisee who owns and operates this restaurant informed us immediately upon learning of this situation earlier this week, he contacted one of the police officers involved to personally apologize for any negative experience he may have had in his store. Dunkin’ Donuts has a long history of supporting local law enforcement and all those who do so much to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods and our country,” the statement reads.

“Our franchisees are committed to serving each and every guest with respect and courtesy. The franchisee of the Brooklyn restaurant is meeting with the police officer he spoke to earlier this week in person to hopefully bring this to a satisfactory conclusion for all involved.”