Memorial Day Weekend barbecue recipes: Best dishes for a summer cookout

Memorial Day signals the start of summer and that means it's time to dust off the old gas grill or charcoal barbecue.

If you've missed the taste of succulent burgers, grilled fish and juicy ribs, these recipes will get your warm-weather get-together off to a delicious start.

We promise your taste buds won't be disappointed after tucking into one of these delicious dishes.

1. The All-American Cheeseburger

Sometimes you just MUST have a burger. My personal favorite, is the Shake Shack burger, which reminds me a lot of the burgers I used to make as a teenager at the snack bar of the local golf course: thick, high-quality beef, real American cheese, chopped onions and a fluffy egg bread bun.

Recipe: The All-American Cheeseburger

2. Grilled Brandt Beef T-Bone with Lemongrass-Habanero, and Thai-Fried Potatoes

Take your grilling to the next level with this fancy T-bone steak recipe. Dress up your typical steak and potatoes meal with this delicious lemongrass-habanero sauce and fried potatoes.

Recipe: Grilled Brandt Beef T-Bone with Lemongrass-Habanero, and Thai-Fried Potatoes

3. World Championship Baby Back Ribs

This recipe comes to us from BBQ Pitmasters judge, Melissa Cookston. These ribs, which Cookston serves up at Memphis BBQ Co. with fellow grillmaster and co-owner John Wheeler, are the perfect way to kick off the summer.

Recipe: World Championship Baby Back Ribs

4. Shrimp Scampi Skewers

Shrimp Scampi Skewers give you everything you love about shrimp scampi, while making it even easier because they’re prepared right on the grill. Buttery, garlicky, lemony shrimp layered on a skewer and popped on the grill for a delicious and easy summer dinner.

Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Skewers

5. Grilled Skirt Steak with Horseradish Sauce

Beer is a great and healthy meat tenderizer and this recipe from Chef Works' consultant Alejandra Schrader calls for a full marinade infusion with garlic, herbs, and spices. Different types of beers will yield a new flavor result.

Recipe: Grilled Skirt Steak with Horseradish Sauce

6. Cheese Curd Pork and Beef Burgers with Lager Serrano Chili BBQ Dipping Sauce

Sam Adams brings us this savory pork and beef burger recipes, elevated with Boston Lager Serrano Chili BBQ dipping sauce. Beer is a classic BBQ sauce started and with Boston Lager’s malt richness and spicy hop notes, this is the perfect foundation and pairs excellently with Beecher’s cheese curds.

Recipe: Cheese Curd Pork and Beef Burgers with Lager Serrano Chili BBQ Dipping Sauce

7. BBQ Tacos

Roll out the patio furniture and fire up the grills. Enjoy this twist on this traditional dish, which is sure to please the entire family.

Recipe: BBQ Tacos