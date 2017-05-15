Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day with these delicious dessert recipes

Today, May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Day.
Yup, there's a holiday dedicated just to the chip itself. So we've gone beyond the cookie with some of the best recipes that utilize the chip in a creative way.
What better way to unleash your inner Cookie (or Brownie or Truffle) Monster than with chewy, crunchy, chocolate-ly sweet treats?
So try your hand at one of these delectable recipes featuring unique takes on America’s favorite cookie.
-
1. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Cupcake
Cupcakes and cookie dough together? Count us in. Cupcakes have moved beyond a childhood classic to reclaim their rightful place as treats for all ages. For dessert connoisseurs who may think cupcakes are just buttercream and sprinkles, this decadent recipe change your mind.
-
2. Pistachio Chocolate Chip Pound Cake
Moist and rich, with a lovely green interior, this cake from King Arthur Flour is studded with bittersweet chocolate and chunks of pistachio.
-
3. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles
Think eating cookie dough is better than the actual baked cookies? Then these Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles from The Kitchen Is My Playground are for you! Mix up your shaping technique and enjoy this soft, fudgy bites.
-
4. Banana Chocolate Chip Zucchini Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies get a healthful and delicious twist when bananas and zucchini are added in. It's also a good way to trick your kids (and yourself) into eating vegetables. Sure it's got chocolate but this still counts right?
-
5. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge
Sweet, silky, no-bake, and overflowing with sprinkles-- need we say more? This fudge recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction doesn’t just have cookie dough chunks in it. The cookie dough is swirled throughout the whole batch, ensuring you get that serious cookie flavor in every last bite.
-
6. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
This Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie from Bakerita is a peanut butter lover’s dream. The peanut butter cookie stays soft in the center while the edges get super crispy. And a final layer of peanut butter takes this skillet cookie over the top.
-
7. No Bake Chocolate Chip Mint Pie
We're enamored with the simplicity of this no-bake pie method. Can a great tasting pie truly be that easy? Oh, yes. Yes, it can.
-
8. Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies
These Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookies from Bakerita are soft and chewy cookies full of freeze dried strawberries and chocolate chunks, dipped and drizzled with dark chocolate.
-