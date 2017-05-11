Country duo Florida Georgia Line to open restaurant and bar in Nashville

Do you like hot music and cold drinks?

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line is getting ready to open their first restaurant, bar and entertainment venue in downtown Nashville in just a few weeks.

FGL House, a four-story, 22,000 square-foot building in Nashville’s bustling SoBro neighborhood will have live music daily, a kitchen offering Southern comfort food with a “California flair,” and bars on each level serving local craft beers and cocktails—some featuring the duo’s own liquor brand—Old Camp Whiskey.

The space’s basement will feature a lounge dedicated to 1990s pop while the first floor will showcase music videos by Florida Georgia Line and other country stars, along with periodic sporting events on a large video wall.

In addition to the indoor space, the venue will also hold one of the city’s largest outdoor areas—a “Cruise" rooftop bar-- with sweeping downtown Nashville views, an “all-day and all-night party” a dancefloor and DJ space, according to a press release.

"It was a cool opportunity in our hometown here in Nashville that we love — a place we could call our own and gather with our friends, our family and our fans and create a cool environment where people can make great memories," bandmember Tyler Hubbard told The Tennessean.

Florida Georgia Line is opening their eponymous music-food venue in partnership with Ohio-based LRC Restaurant Nashville LLC, a company that already operates several eateries including Luigi’s City Pizza, honky-tonk Crazy Town, Tequila Cowboy and Wanna B’s Karaoke Bar.

Florida Georgia line won’t be the first country music stars to cash in on their fame in the downtown Nashville restaurant scene. Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley and John Rich all own bars or branded venues in the same neighborhood.

"What excites Tyler and I the most is always staying creative," bandmember Brian Kelley said in a press release. "We love seeing what fresh things we can come up with to take our music to a new level and turn our dreams into reality."

FGL House is set to open in June 2017.