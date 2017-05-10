9 Mother's Day brunch recipes to impress mom this weekend

It may be too late to make a reservation at mom's favorite place for brunch but that's just fine because nothing says I love you quite like a homemade meal-- especially when it's served with some flowers and a thoughtful note.

This Mother's Day, treat your mom to brunch with these easy recipes that are full of flavor. Whether your mom is wowed by waffles or prefers savory egg dishes, we've got you covered.

And don't forget, it's the thought that counts so if it doesn't turn out exactly like the photo, mom will still appreciate the effort.

1. Banana S'mores Pancakes

Heading into the summer season, we've got s'mores on the brain. We amp up the classic taste of graham cracker and chocolate with creamy banana for a decadent breakfast treat.

Recipe: Banana S'mores Pancakes

2. Spicy Sriracha Baked Avocado Eggs

Spice up your morning with everyone's cult-favorite hot sauce plus creamy baked avocado that's full of good-for-you filling fats.

Recipe: Spicy Baked Avocado Eggs

3. David Burke's PB & J french toast

This recipe takes the kid-favorite flavors of peanut butter and jelly and brings them to another level.

Recipe: David Burke's PB & J french toast

4. Pastrami and arugula omelette

Brunch isn't all about waffles and pancakes. This omelette recipe is delicious and healthy.

Recipe: Pastrami and arugula omelette

5. Orange-lemon waffles

Add some zing to your homemade waffles. This recipe calls for the zest of both lemons and oranges, and the stiffly-beaten egg whites adds an air-like quality to your brunch.

Recipe: Orange-lemon waffles

6. Malted Pancakes with Berry Compote and Infused Pure Maple Syrup

These Malted Pancakes from East One Coffee Roasters are perfect with a cup of mom's favorite coffee. Topped with berry compote, mascarpone, ginger and drizzled lightly with infused maple syrup, the dish is an unexpected twist on a nostalgic classic.

Recipe: Malted Pancakes

7. Chorizo and green chile frittata

Avocado adds a delicious and creamy element to this hearty frittata.

Recipe: Chorizo and green chile frittata

8. Salted Caramel Yogurt Dip with Mixed Berries

Fresh, fruity and just a little bit decadent, this creamy dip can be used on fruit as well as baked goods.

Recipe: Salted Caramel Yogurt Dip with Mixed Berries

9. Scrambled egg donburi

Impress your mom with this recipe is from Las Vegas' Nobu Hotel. It's easier to make than it looks.

Recipe: Scrambled egg donburi