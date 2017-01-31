Video reportedly shows rats running across floor of a Subway sandwich shop in Boston

A Subway restaurant in Boston, Mass. is under scrutiny from local health department officials after a video was posted to Facebook that showed rats running across the floor.

The video, which was posted Monday, has since gone viral with over 2 million views.

Health inspectors responded immediately, and visited the location on Summer St. late Monday, according to Fox 25 WFXT. Afterwards the inspection, however, department officials said the now viral video can’t be used as proof because it can’t be verified.

Commissioner William Christopher of the Boston Inspectional Services Department said that there were other violations such as rodent droppings and roach activity, which were found in the restaurant's basement.

The city has ordered the location to clean up and hire a pest control company.

The man who posted the video was reportedly standing outside the restaurant when he noticed the rodents. Others diners say if the location cleans up its act, they'll come back.

“Yeah - I’d probably give it a few weeks to make sure they stay open and stay good, but, yes, I’d come back here in the future,” a potential Subway customer told Fox 25.

But others are not surpised by the incident.

The video of rats running around Subway doesn't surprise me. I don't trust any of these subways shops in Boston. — 21 Sandwich△⃒⃘ (@TheSwagChamp) January 31, 2017

