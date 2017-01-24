California diner gets 'seen rat' discount on restaurant bill

A diner in Folsom, Calif. got a big break on her bill Thursday after claiming she saw a rodent at an Asian-fusion restaurant.

A photo of the receipt from Fat's Asia Bistro & Dim Sum Bar went viral this week after a friend of the customer posted it in her Facebook group. The customer allegedly received a $30 "Seen Rat" discount off her bill totaling over $90. Although there were jokes about the incident online, the CEO of Fat's Restaurant Group is on the offensive.

“In our 14 years in Folsom, we have not experienced something like this before,” Fat's Family Restaurant Group manager Kevin Fat told KTXL .

The woman’s friend says she felt the rat running around their feet, and notified the server. No one came over to address the issue, but when the bill arrived, the horrifying event was simply noted with a discount.

“That’s something that that manager at the time thought was appropriate, [it’s a] learning lesson,” Fat said.

The Facebook post made its way to the Sacramento County Environmental Management Department.

A health inspector scrutinized the restaurant and told Fox 40 Sacramento they found no evidence of a rodent infestation.

“For example there were no droppings, there were no live or dead bodies, no nesting, no gnawed food packages,” the inspector said.

The restaurant has passed scheduled inspections within the last year with no mention of rodents.

The inspector theorized that perhaps the rat entered via the back door, and “maybe wandered around the dining room and was chased back out."