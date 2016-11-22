Oprah’s favorite holiday foods for 2016

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey recently declared her love for bread in a now viral Weight Watchers commercial. But the famous yo-yo dieter is now set to release her first cookbook in January: “Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life.”

Winfrey enlisted help from some of her best friends in the food including chef Rosie Daley, chef Art Smith, chef Mei Lin and chef Sonny Sweetman.

But if you can't wait until January to chow down like Oprah, O Magazine just released its annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things-- and they’ve partnered again this year with Amazon where all the items on her list can be purchased for any friends and family on this year's "nice" list.

This year's list features accessories, Oprah's new cookbook (of course) and a plethora of quirky gifts. But there are plenty of delectable ready-to-eat goodies. Here are just a few of our favorites:

1. Pound for Pound

“Hands down, its the best pound cake I’ve ever had," Winfrey says. Using her great grandmother’s recipe, Janie Clapp from Texas bakery Janie’s Cakes gives a new twist to the average pound cake by adding decadent toppings such as coffee-toffee buttercream, lemon curd and white chocolate shavings. Prices range from $28 to $48 each.

2. Tree Nectar At Its Finest

Upgrade your morning pancake toppings with this organic maple syrup set from Runamokmaple.com. Each box contains three syrups including one infused with hibiscus, another aged in bourbon barrels and a third infused with cinnamon vanilla. These syrups are great for your morning short stack as well as grandma’s hot toddy by the fire. The box set goes for $70.

3. Grapeseed Oil Takes The Spotlight

The neutral nutty flavor of grapseed oil can make any of your favorite dishes healthier. Salute Santé!’s Pure Grapeseed Oil is a culinary favorite and perfect for cooking, sautéing or drizzling. The Pure Grapeseed Oil contains no sodium, cholesterol, preservatives and is trans fat free. Grab a bottle and find out if this Grapeseed Oil a day can keep the doctor away. $90

4. Tart and Sweet

“Presentation is everything.” says Oprah. This Royal Riviera Pear Almond Tart from sweetladyjane.com not only delivers on taste but it's a feast for the eyes, too. The buttery crust holds an almond filling with red and white wine poached pears making this decadent dessert perfect for the holidays. $60.

5. Let Them Eat Cake or er a - Cheese “Cake!”

Celebrate the holidays with this two tiered elegant cake made with four pounds of soft ripened goat cheeses; Truffle Tremor and Humboldt Fog Mini from Cypress Grove Cheese. The Holiday Cheese “cake” comes with a kit including everything needed to create your own cake tower including; the cheeses, succulents for decorating, cheese wire for slicing and bags so guests can take their own piece of cake home to nibble on later. $135.

6. Potato City Delivers A Crunch

Detroit’s nickname “Motor City” could be renamed spud city as The Hope District of Detroit is turning asphalt into potato chip profits. Detroit Chips may be the answer to revitalizing a once struggling community which turned vacant lots into community gardens harvesting potatoes for their delicious line of chips, Detroit Friends Potato Chips. With each bite, you're helping to create job opportunities and change the landscape of the city. $35.

7. Poinsettia Flower Pot Cake

Is this a pot filled with a Poinsettia plant or an actual cake? Madeinheavencakes.com has brought cake making to a whole new holiday level with this satisfying stunner. Bring this cake to your next party as a dessert or use it as a centerpiece for your holiday table. $165.