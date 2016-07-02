10 red, white and blue desserts for a patriotic party on the Fourth of July

If you're still trying to figure out which desserts to pair with your 4th of July barbecue, go no further. Tap into your national pride and serve up some of these red, white and blue recipes that are sure to delight family and friends.

1. Wave Your Flag Cheesecake

A recipe that’s good all BBQ season long, the “Wave Your Flag Cheesecake” featuring Philadelphia Cream Cheese and fresh strawberries and blueberries, is the perfect addition to any patriotic spread.

Recipe: Wave Your Flag Cheesecake

2. Coffee Cheesecakes in Jars

Recipe: Coffee Cheesecake in Jars

These adorable personalized cheesecake jars are the perfect way to end the night. Top with fresh blueberries, raspberries and strawberries for unique patriotic treat that's almost too pretty to eat.

3. Stained Glass Jello Stars

Try this pretty, kid-pleaser from Michelle Norris, the BrownEyedBaker. The best part about it? The colors can be modified for other occasions.

4. Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cake

There's nothing quite like a good old fashioned red velvet cake. With creamy layers and decadent cake, this dessert is a winner for any festive occasion.

Recipe: Red Velvet White Chocolate Chip Cake

5. Red, White and Blueberry Trifle

Turn a few store-bought ingredients into a fast and elegant dessert. Try angel food cake instead of pound cake for a lighter version.

6. Red, White and Blueberry Lemonade Pops

Cut the summer heat with some colorful ice pops. These are so simple to make, you can get your kids to help.

7. Red, White and Blueberry Shortcakes

You don't need to spend a ton of time in the kitchen. Try this fast and easy shortcut using Pillsbury buttermilk biscuits to add a patriotic twist to a traditional strawberry shortcake recipe.

8. Blueberry Rhubarb Shortbread Bars

Recipe: Blueberry Rhubarb Shortbread Bars

These shortbread bars are somewhere in between a summer pie and a shortbread cookie. The filling isn't overly sweet so it allows the flavors of fresh summer rhubarb and blueberries to really shine through. Shortbread recipe from Sticky, Chewy, Messy, Gooey.

9. Blueberry Chocolate Chunk Frozen Yogurt

Going out for an ice cream cone is fun, but making your own at home can be less expensive and even more delicious. This rich frozen yogurt is bold and bursting with flavor, but not calories.

Recipe: Blueberry Chocolate Chunk Frozen Yogurt

10. Strawberry Panna Cotta

Meaning “cooked cream" in Italian, this creamy dessert combines fresh sweetness from the strawberries with refreshing mint.

Recipe: Strawberry Panna Cotta