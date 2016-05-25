9 summer cocktails to beat the heat

There is no better way to beat the summer heat than with a refreshing cocktail.

Summer is the perfect time to throw a party and no party is complete with a good cocktail. How do you keep the booze light and refreshing for your guests?

Try fresh fruit juices to add a hint of sweetness and don't overdo it on the spices when it comes to summer cocktails.

Here are 9 foolproof summer spirits for you and your guests.

1. Lemon Basil Gimlet

This is a crisp and refreshing warm-weather drink using fresh basil and lemon juice, and it's one of my favorites because it's a citrus drink that's not too sweet.

Recipe: Lemon Basil Vodka Gimlet

2. Milagro Freshest Margarita

Did you know that 91% of people prefer fresh margaritas over those made with a pre-packaged mix? If you fall in this category, “The Milagro Freshest Margarita” recipe is the perfect mix of classic cocktail with a creative twist.

Recipe: The Milagro Freshest Margarita

3. American Cherry Mojito

This drink is a twist on the classic cherry limeade, made with Sparkling ICE and white rum. The mint leaves and cherry add a nice touch to this summer drink.

Recipe: American Cherry Mojito

4. Clos du Bois Watermelon Wine Spritz

Simple to make and delicious to drink, the Watermelon Wine Spritz is made by combining the Clos du Bois 2013 California Chardonnay with watermelon juice, mint and club soda.

Recipe: Clos du Bois Watermelon Wine Spritz

5. Le Vert Cooler

Crisp, effervescent, and a bit herbaceous. Easily make, shake, and serve this one stop cocktail in individual mason jars. The bright green grapes highlight the quality Bordeaux wine, the base of the liquid, as well as the citrus flavors of Lillet Blanc, while the herbal notes pop with the delicacy of elderflower and thyme.

Recipe: Le Vert Cooler

6. Rosa Mexicano’s Pomegranate Margarita

Make a ruby red splash with this bright and juicy cocktail. For an extra fancy twist, use Grand Marnier instead of triple sec.

Recipe: Rosa Mexicano’s Pomegranate Margarita

7. Strawberry Sparkle

Just because summer is almost over doesn't mean you have to resort to boring brews. Celebrate the hot weather with a deliciously light, fresh and fruity drink. This refreshing strawberry cocktail captures the essence of summer with every sweet sip.

Recipe: Strawberry Sparkle

8. Early Riser

How do you possibly make a classic mint julep even better? Add more booze. Try out this refreshing twist on a Southern staple.

Recipe: Early Riser

9. Green with Envy

A sparkling summer cocktail with the forbidden flavors of absinthe courtesy of Michael de Mono, Beverage Director at Sweet Hospitality Group.

Recipe: Green with Envy