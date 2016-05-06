10 drinks to enjoy during the Kentucky Derby

Let’s face it. The best part of the Kentucky Derby is the cocktails.

Don’t just stick to a simple mint julep when there are so many other Derby-inspired adult beverages out there.

Here are a few of our favorite.

1. Triple Crown Collins

This summery drink is a twist on the classic Tom Collins. Instead of lime juice, this recipe uses watermelon juice.

Recipe: Triple Crown Collins

2. Lucky Lemonade

Nothing says refreshing quite like lemonade with hints of strawberries and cucumber. And who knows, a sip of this mixed drink may bring you luck on the big day.

Recipe: Lucky Lemonade

3. Speedy Spritz

Impress your guests with this sweet and delicious cocktail. With chunks of kiwi, hints of dill and citrus notes, this drink aims to please.

Recipe: Speedy Spritz

4. Kentucky Derby Gin Julep

Nothing says Kentucky Derby quite like this minty cocktail.

Recipe: Kentucky Derby Gin Julep

5. Peach-Infused Bourbon Iced Tea

This peachy bourbon-spiked iced tea makes for a perfect summer cocktail. Southern in spirit, peach-infused bourbon iced tea is a staple at the Kentucky Derby, but it’s good for anytime your taste buds need a refreshing pick-me-up.

Recipe: Peach-Infused Bourbon Iced Tea

6. Bacon-Infused Bourbon

Bacon really does make everything better. Alcohol included, especially bourbon, which pairs incredibly well with cured pork.

Recipe: Bacon-Infused Bourbon

7. Wagering Whiskey Pop

This cocktail, while light and refreshing, definitely packs a punch. It's known to make a gambler out of the most cautious of men, thus the "wagering" in the title.

Recipe: Wagering Whiskey Pop

8. Racing Raspberry Tea

A light mint iced tea with hints of raspberry is perfect to sip while cheering on your favorite steed.

Recipe: Raspberry Racing Tea

9. Giddy Up

This cocktail packs a big punch of flavor. Warm spices and fruit make it a tasty cross between a sangria and a spiced wine.

Recipe: Giddy Up

10. Pineapple Julep

This recipe for a pineapple julep comes from the most famous bartenders' and cocktail book of all time, "Bon-Vivant's Companion" by Jerry Thomas (1862). It was the first real cocktail book ever published in the United States. This julep recipe is a nostalgic and delicious homage to a drinking era that is long gone but not forgotten.

Recipe: Pineapple Julep