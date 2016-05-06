Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Exotic Drinks

10 drinks to enjoy during the Kentucky Derby

Fox News

Let’s face it. The best part of the Kentucky Derby is the cocktails.

Don’t just stick to a simple mint julep when there are so many other Derby-inspired adult beverages out there.

Here are a few of our favorite.

1. Triple Crown Collins

DANIEL KRIEGER PHOTOGRAPHY

 (Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire Gin)

This summery drink is a twist on the classic Tom Collins. Instead of lime juice, this recipe uses watermelon juice.

Recipe: Triple Crown Collins

2. Lucky Lemonade

 (Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire Gin)

Nothing says refreshing quite like lemonade with hints of strawberries and cucumber. And who knows, a sip of this mixed drink may bring you luck on the big day.

Recipe: Lucky Lemonade

3. Speedy Spritz

 (Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire Gin)

Impress your guests with this sweet and delicious cocktail. With chunks of kiwi, hints of dill and citrus notes, this drink aims to please.

Recipe: Speedy Spritz

4. Kentucky Derby Gin Julep

 (Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire Gin)

Nothing says Kentucky Derby quite like this minty cocktail.

Recipe: Kentucky Derby Gin Julep

5. Peach-Infused Bourbon Iced Tea

 (Sarah Ashley Schiear)

This peachy bourbon-spiked iced tea makes for a perfect summer cocktail. Southern in spirit, peach-infused bourbon iced tea is a staple at the Kentucky Derby, but it’s good for anytime your taste buds need a refreshing pick-me-up.

Recipe: Peach-Infused Bourbon Iced Tea

6. Bacon-Infused Bourbon

 (iStock)

Bacon really does make everything better. Alcohol included, especially bourbon, which pairs incredibly well with cured pork.

Recipe: Bacon-Infused Bourbon

7. Wagering Whiskey Pop

 (Voga)

This cocktail, while light and refreshing, definitely packs a punch. It's known to make a gambler out of the most cautious of men, thus the "wagering" in the title.

Recipe: Wagering Whiskey Pop

8. Racing Raspberry Tea

 (Sparkling ICE)

A light mint iced tea with hints of raspberry is perfect to sip while cheering on your favorite steed.

Recipe: Raspberry Racing Tea

9. Giddy Up

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

 (Voga)

This cocktail packs a big punch of flavor. Warm spices and fruit make it a tasty cross between a sangria and a spiced wine.

Recipe: Giddy Up

10. Pineapple Julep

Mint Julep mixed drink on white background

 (iStock)

This recipe for a pineapple julep comes from the most famous bartenders' and cocktail book of all time, "Bon-Vivant's Companion" by Jerry Thomas (1862). It was the first real cocktail book ever published in the United States. This julep recipe is a nostalgic and delicious homage to a drinking era that is long gone but not forgotten.

Recipe: Pineapple Julep