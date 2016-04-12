8 great cheesy ways to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day

They're ooey, gooey and deliciously simple.

Nothing says cheesey goodness quite like a grilled cheese. These comfort food favorites are so great because you can fill them with just about anything -- from pulled pork to pineapple.

Today is National Grilled Cheese Day, and if you didn't need a special day to make one of America's favorite sandwiches, these mouth watering recipes will give you all the motivation you need.

1. Aloha Pork Grilled Cheese

Enjoy the tropical flavors of Hawaii with this unique twist on grilled cheese, featuring tangy barbecue sauce and grilled pineapple.

2. The Masochist (Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar & Feta) Grilled Cheese

This grilled cheese is packed with ingredients and flavors that are sure to fill you up and satisfy those taste buds. For more recipes like this, visit BSinthekitchen.com.

3. Blueberry & Brie Grilled Cheese

The key to the grilled cheese is to really butter up the outside of the bread; that way it gets nice and crisp on the outside. It's completely necessary and it takes any and all grilled cheeses over the top. For more recipes like this, visit IlanaFreddye.com.

4. Farm to Table Grilled Cheese

Make the vegetables the center of your next sandwich with this elevated grilled cheese recipe.

5. Green Goddess Grilled Cheese Panini

This sandwich is packed with Green Goddess flavors-- anchovy, Italian herbs and of course cheese. For more recipes like this, visit Paninihappy.com.

6. Bacon, Egg & Hash Brown Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Imagine a big plate of your favorite breakfast foods piled high on a grilled cheese sandwich. Fried eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast are pretty much breakfast nirvana; throw in some sharp cheddar cheese and you have an epic sandwich. For more recipes like this, visit BrownEyedBaker.com.

7. Egg in a Basket Grilled Cheese with Asparagus

This is the perfect way to indulge. Fresh asparagus covered in gooey Gruyere cheese and then topped off with a fried egg. For more recipes like this, visit Jerry James Stone's Cookingstoned.tv and check out his book with singer Michelle Branch here.

8. Monte Cristo Sandwich

A variation of the Croque Monsieur, this is a savory ham and cheese sandwich prepared like French toast, served with sweet fruit preserves or maple syrup. For more recipes like this, visit Browneyedbaker.com.

