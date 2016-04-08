Food & Drink

Reese Witherspoon dishes on the ultimate must-haves for Southern gals

Chicken and waffles? Check.

Ever wondered what Reese Witherspoon keeps hidden in her purse?

It turns out she’s got everything but the kitchen sink.

In a new video promoting her Draper James “Totes Y’all” carryall, the actress-turned-designer serves up some serious Southern style with a few laughs. Sure, she’s got the usual beauty staples like lipsticks and a set of hot rollers—“Cause you can’t have flat hair!” 

But the real secret to shining down south is all about the food.

Witherspoon’s unconventional tote essentials also include a chicken and waffles sandwich, a mint julep, a pie and a crock pot—because a true southern lady should be able to throw a party at the drop of a hat.