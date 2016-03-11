9 sweet treats for St. Patrick's Day

Let's face it. Dessert is the best part of a meal. So while you might be slaving over the corn beef for your St. Patrick's Day feast, don't forget everyone is looking forward to a sweet treat at the end of their meals.

We put together a list of the best green treats inspired by the holiday for you to whip up for your guests.

1. Guinness Chocolate Cake with Baileys Irish Cream Cheese Frosting

Nothing says St. Patrick’s Day more than this chocolate cake paired with Guinness and frosting paired with Baileys Irish Cream from BrownEyedBaker.com.

Recipe: Guinness Chocolate Cake with Baileys Irish Cream Cheese Frosting

2. Pistachio Chocolate Chip Pound Cake

Moist and rich, with a lovely green interior, this cake from King Arthur Flour is studded with bittersweet chocolate and chunks of pistachio.

Recipe: Pistachio Chocolate Chip Pound Cake

3. Thin Mint Oreos

Thin mint Oreos are made with just two ingredients. More recipes like this from OhSweetBasil.com.

Recipe: Thin Mint Oreos

4. Shamrock Shake Cupcakes

Throw some pretty green sugar on top of these delicious cupcakes from BrownEyedBaker.com and finish it off with a green maraschino cherry, and you have a perfectly festive cupcake fit for a St. Patrick’s Day party!

Recipe: Shamrock Shake Cupcakes

5. Irish Cheddar-Apple Scones

These scones are the perfect morning indulgence — they're cheesy, buttery, and flaky with just a hint of sweetness.

Recipe: Irish Cheddar-Apple Scones

6. Grasshopper Pie

There is a total infusion of chocolate and mint flavors in this pie from Browneyedbaker.com.

Recipe: Grasshopper Pie

7. Thin Mint Popcorn

Thin mint popcorn with actual cookie crumbs from OhSweetBasil.com.

Recipe: Thin Mint Popcorn

8. Emerald Isle Pistachio Cupcakes

These pistachio-flavored cupcakes from King Arthur Flour rely on instant pudding mix for both color and pistachio flavor.

Recipe: Emerald Isle Pistachio Cupcake

9. Irish Cream Scones

In the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, these scones from King Arthur Flour celebrate all things Irish. They feature their Irish-style wholemeal flour for that extra-tender, soda bread-like texture, and their flavor evokes a hot mug of cappuccino infused with Irish cream liqueur.

Recipe: Irish Cream Scones